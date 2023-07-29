Azerbaijani judokas claim nine medals in Maribor 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas have taken a total of nine medals, including three golds in individual event of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2023 in Maribor, Slovenia.

Vusala Hajiyeva, Khadija Gadashova and Aslan Kotsoyev bagged golds for Azerbaijan.

Suleyman Shukurov and Ramazan Ahmadov clinched a silver, while Nihad Mamishov, Aykhan Mirzazade, Mahammad Musayev and Jasur Ibadli earned bronze medals of the tournament.

In the team event, ten judokas are slated to compete for Azerbaijan.