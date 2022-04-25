  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani judokas claim two more gold medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup

    25.04.2022 [15:49]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas have added two more golds to the country’s medal haul at the Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2022 in Croatia.

    The medals came from Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) and Imran Yusifov (+100 kg).

    Other Azerbaijani judo fighters Ismayil Ibrahimov (66 kg) and Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg) claimed gold, while Nazir Talibov (60 kg) earned bronze medal of the tournament.

     

