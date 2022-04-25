Azerbaijani judokas claim two more gold medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup
AzerTAg.az
25.04.2022 [15:49]
Baku, April 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas have added two more golds to the country’s medal haul at the Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2022 in Croatia.
The medals came from Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) and Imran Yusifov (+100 kg).
Other Azerbaijani judo fighters Ismayil Ibrahimov (66 kg) and Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg) claimed gold, while Nazir Talibov (60 kg) earned bronze medal of the tournament.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.04.2022 [15:44]
25.04.2022 [11:49]
25.04.2022 [11:20]
25.04.2022 [11:02]
MULTIMEDIA
25.04.2022 [16:40]
25.04.2022 [13:52]
24.04.2022 [13:36]
25.04.2022 [11:20]
25.04.2022 [10:24]
25.04.2022 [17:07]
25.04.2022 [16:02]
25.04.2022 [10:26]
23.04.2022 [19:08]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
19.04.2022 [11:36]
25.04.2022 [16:28]
25.04.2022 [15:39]
25.04.2022 [15:19]
25.04.2022 [13:51]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
21.04.2022 [19:00]
21.04.2022 [15:40]
09.03.2022 [19:44]
24.04.2022 [18:13]
23.04.2022 [17:54]
23.04.2022 [17:37]
22.04.2022 [17:14]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
25.04.2022 [16:26]
25.04.2022 [13:57]
23.04.2022 [19:17]
23.04.2022 [17:53]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note