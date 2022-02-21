Azerbaijani judokas rank first in overall medal table of Fuengirola Cadet European Cup 2022

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judokas have finished first in the overall medal table of Fuengirola Cadet European Cup 2022 held in Spain. Azerbaijani judokas won 15 medals, including five golds. France ranked second followed by Spain.

