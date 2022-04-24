Azerbaijani judokas take three medals on Day 1 of Dubrovnik Senior European Cup

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas have won three medals, including two golds on the first day of Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2022 in Croatia.

Ismayil Ibrahimov (66kg) and Nariman Mirzayev (73kg) bagged golds for Azerbaijan, while Nazir Talibov (60kg) clinched a bronze medal of the tournament.

The tournament brings together nearly 300 judokas from 25 countries.