Azerbaijani judokas take three medals on Day 1 of Dubrovnik Senior European Cup
AzerTAg.az
24.04.2022 [14:24]
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas have won three medals, including two golds on the first day of Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2022 in Croatia.
Ismayil Ibrahimov (66kg) and Nariman Mirzayev (73kg) bagged golds for Azerbaijan, while Nazir Talibov (60kg) clinched a bronze medal of the tournament.
The tournament brings together nearly 300 judokas from 25 countries.
