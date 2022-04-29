Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022
AzerTAg.az
29.04.2022 [17:48]
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022 to be held in Romania, on May 7-8.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 16 judokas.
The tournament will gather together more than 300 judo fighters from 24 countries.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.04.2022 [19:35]
29.04.2022 [18:18]
29.04.2022 [17:10]
29.04.2022 [16:34]
MULTIMEDIA
29.04.2022 [21:28]
29.04.2022 [21:09]
29.04.2022 [17:28]
29.04.2022 [15:07]
29.04.2022 [17:22]
29.04.2022 [14:38]
29.04.2022 [14:03]
29.04.2022 [11:52]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
26.04.2022 [18:54]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
29.04.2022 [19:39]
29.04.2022 [13:35]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
21.04.2022 [19:00]
21.04.2022 [15:40]
29.04.2022 [19:13]
29.04.2022 [18:59]
28.04.2022 [17:26]
26.04.2022 [21:32]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
29.04.2022 [11:43]
28.04.2022 [19:08]
28.04.2022 [18:28]
28.04.2022 [14:31]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note