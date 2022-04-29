  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022

    29.04.2022 [17:48]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022 to be held in Romania, on May 7-8.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 16 judokas.

    The tournament will gather together more than 300 judo fighters from 24 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2022 [19:35]
    Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli ranks 2nd at 55th Capablanka Memorial
    29.04.2022 [18:18]
    Teymur Rajabov to compete at 2022 FIDE Candidates Tournament
    29.04.2022 [17:10]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to embark on international training camp in Uzbekistan
    29.04.2022 [16:34]
    Football's famed agent Raiola denies death claims
    Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022