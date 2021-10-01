  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2021

    01.10.2021 [15:33]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the Dubrovnik Senior European Judo Cup 2021, to be held in Croatia on October 16-17.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 fighters.

    The tournament brings together nearly 300 fighters from 27 countries.

