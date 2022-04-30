Baku, April 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani karate fighters are testing their strength at the WKF Karate1 Youth League in Limassol, Cyprus. Azerbaijan`s hope are pinned on 24 fighters. The tournament brought together 1612 karate fighters from 51 countries.

Azerbaijani karate fighters contesting medals at 2022 Karate 1 Youth League Limassol

