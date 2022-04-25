Azerbaijani karate fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Premier League in Portugal

Baku, April 25, AZERTA

Azerbaijani karate fighters have captured two silver medals at the Karate1 Premier League, held in the city of Matosinhos, Portugal, on April 22-24.

The medals were clinched by Iryna Zaretska in the female`s 68kg weight category and Farid Aghayev in the men`s 75 kg weight class.

The tournament brought together 351 karate fighters from 58 countries.