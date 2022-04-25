  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani karate fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Premier League in Portugal

    25.04.2022 [15:44]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTA

    Azerbaijani karate fighters have captured two silver medals at the Karate1 Premier League, held in the city of Matosinhos, Portugal, on April 22-24.

    The medals were clinched by Iryna Zaretska in the female`s 68kg weight category and Farid Aghayev in the men`s 75 kg weight class.

    The tournament brought together 351 karate fighters from 58 countries.

     

