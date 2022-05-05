Baku, May 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani karate fighters will test their strength at the 2022 EKF Cadet, Junior and U21 Championships, to be held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 17-19. The previous edition was held in Tampere, Finland. Over 1000 competitors from 45 countries participated in the event.

Azerbaijani karate fighters to contest medals at European Championships in Prague

