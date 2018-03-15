Baku, March 15, AZERTAC Azerbaijani karate fighters have brought home a clutch of 10 medals, including four golds from an international tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey. The tournament brought together 1682 fighters from 26 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani karate fighters win 10 medals in Turkish tournament

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter