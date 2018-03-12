    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani kickboxer wins Big Game World Title K1 in Germany

    12.03.2018 [18:40]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani kickboxer Khayal Ahmadov (Ring name: “Panzer”) has become the champion of the Big Game 2 - Finest MMA and Kickboxing Gala held in Bochum, Germany.

    Ahmadov secured the Big Game World Title K1 after defeating German Bernd Sterrenberg.

