    Azerbaijani kickboxers win 11 golds in Kyiv tournament

    14.12.2021 [17:36]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani kickboxers have brought home 18 medals, including 11 golds from Wizard Open Kyiv 2021 held in Ukraine.

    Azerbaijan ranked second in the overall medal table of the tournament.

