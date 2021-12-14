Baku, December 14, AZERTAC Azerbaijani kickboxers have brought home 18 medals, including 11 golds from Wizard Open Kyiv 2021 held in Ukraine. Azerbaijan ranked second in the overall medal table of the tournament.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani kickboxers win 11 golds in Kyiv tournament

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter