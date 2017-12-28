Azerbaijani kickboxers win 2 medals at Wizard Open 2017

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijani kickboxers have claimed two medals, including a gold at the Wizard Open 2017 held in Kiev, Ukraine. The gold medal came from Sehran Bakhshiyev, while Isgandar Hajiyev grabbed silver. The tournament brought together more than 300 athletes.

