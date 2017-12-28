Azerbaijani kickboxers win 2 medals at Wizard Open 2017
28.12.2017 [21:28]
Baku, December 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani kickboxers have claimed two medals, including a gold at the Wizard Open 2017 held in Kiev, Ukraine.
The gold medal came from Sehran Bakhshiyev, while Isgandar Hajiyev grabbed silver.
The tournament brought together more than 300 athletes.
