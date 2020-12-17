Azerbaijani language weekend school opens in US state of Florida
Baku, December 16, AZERTAC
On the initiative of the Azerbaijani-American Cultural Center, “Vatan” (Motherland) Azerbaijani language weekend school for Azerbaijani children has opened in the US state of Florida.
Children at the school will be taught Azerbaijani literature, history, culture, traditions and geography.
Due to the existing restrictions regarding the pandemic, the opening ceremony of the school was held in a virtual format. The school has already launched the online teaching of the Azerbaijani language where the classes are conducted by professional trainers on a specially designed program.
