    Azerbaijani liberated territories in spotlight of Russian RBK channel

    29.12.2020 [08:54]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Russia’s RBK TV channel has highlighted the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

    RBK journalists started their journey in Aghdam, noting that it is highly recommended not to go off the road due to a large number of mines in the area. They said that the city was turned into a “Ghost Town”, stressing that the only building that withstood demolition was Aghdam’s Juma Mosque.

    The reporters also highlighted extensive damages in Terter and Jabrayil districts.

