    Azerbaijani military doctors undergo training for “Military Medical Relay Race” contest

    01.08.2019 [16:30]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    Military doctors of the Azerbaijan Army are undergoing training for the “Military Medical Relay Race” contest to be held in Uzbekistan from August 4-15 as part of the International Army Games-2019.

    The contest with the participation of military doctors from 10 countries will feature missions on providing first medical aid to the wounded, evacuating the wounded soldiers from the battlefield, their medical examination and treatment, as well as other episodes.

