Azerbaijani military pilots perform their next flight at Teknofest-2021

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

The next flight of the Azerbaijani military pilot was performed on the last day of the Teknofest-2021 festival held in Istanbul, Turkey, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Before the flight, the memory of the servicemen fallen Shehids during the Patriotic War was honored, and the glorious flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan was waved.

The demonstration flight with complex aerobatic maneuvers of the Azerbaijani military pilot in the skies of Istanbul attracted the attention of guests watching the air show.

It should be noted that in the fourth year of the Teknofest-2021 Aviation, Space and Technology Festival held at Ataturk International Airport, two MiG-29 fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force performed demonstration flights on different days.