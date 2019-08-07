    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani military seamen win “Water inflow control on a coastal training complex” episode

    07.08.2019 [16:06]

    Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

    The crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the “Sea Cup-2019” contest have fulfilled the episode "Water inflow control on a coastal training complex" during the competition on "Struggle for survivability of the ship".

    In this episode, the crews demonstrated their abilities and skills to ensure the security and rescue of the ship.

    By the decision of the International Board of Referees, in this episode, the Azerbaijani team gaining 40 points took first place, the Iranian team – 34 points second place, the Kazakhstan team – 31 points third place, and the Russian team – 30 points fourth place.

