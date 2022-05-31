Azerbaijani minister of labor and social protection of population meets with IMF delegation

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev has met with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sahil Babayev highlighted the social reforms carried out in the country and the significant increase in social payments in recent years.

“The number of labor contracts in the country has increased by 30 percent and the salary fund by 2.2 times over the past four years. As of May 1 this year, the number of labor contracts increased by 7,000 compared to the beginning of the year. The self-employment program has been expanded several times, and 49,000 families have been involved in this program over the past four years,” the minister said.

Head of the International Monetary Fund`s mission to Azerbaijan Chad Steinberg and members of the delegation expressed their opinions.

The meeting also featured discussions on the social reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years and innovations in the labor market.