    Azerbaijani national hero Albert Agarunov's memory was honored

    25.04.2020 [15:21]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    According to the instruction of the Minister of Defense, servicemen visited the grave of the national hero of Azerbaijan Albert Agarunov who was buried in the Alley of Martyrs.

    The servicemen then visited a monument to the national hero erected in Narimanov district of Baku and put flowers at it.

    They honored the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and defense of the country. The speakers once again recalled the glorious life of Agarunov and his involvement in the battles. They stressed that as representatives of other peoples living in Azerbaijan, the hero, who was of Jewish origin, always considered Azerbaijan as his homeland, and he sacrificed his life for its independence and sovereignty.

    When the fighting erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh Albert Agarunov voluntarily left for the front, where heroically died in the battles for the defense of Shusha in May 8, 1992.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani national hero Albert Agarunov's memory was honored
