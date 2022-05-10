Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev`s birth anniversary marked in Georgia
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2022 [14:05]
Tbilisi, May 10, AZERTAC
The 99th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev has been marked in Georgia.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, the embassy staff, as well as heads and employees of the SOCAR Energy Georgia , the Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia, businessmen and members of the public visited the park named after great leader in Tbilisi and put flowers at Heydar Aliyev’s bust here.
The Azerbaijani ambassador and other officials also put flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Rustavi.
Khatayi Azizov
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
10.05.2022 [12:03]
09.05.2022 [23:55]
MULTIMEDIA
06.05.2022 [18:12]
10.05.2022 [12:06]
10.05.2022 [12:03]
10.05.2022 [12:08]
10.05.2022 [11:26]
08.05.2022 [19:09]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
10.05.2022 [11:55]
10.05.2022 [11:11]
07.05.2022 [19:11]
07.05.2022 [18:24]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [11:46]
07.05.2022 [18:22]
07.05.2022 [17:25]
06.05.2022 [19:31]
06.05.2022 [18:44]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
10.05.2022 [13:40]
07.05.2022 [17:26]
07.05.2022 [15:52]
07.05.2022 [15:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note