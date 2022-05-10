  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev`s birth anniversary marked in Georgia

    10.05.2022 [14:05]

    Tbilisi, May 10, AZERTAC

    The 99th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev has been marked in Georgia.

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, the embassy staff, as well as heads and employees of the SOCAR Energy Georgia , the Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia, businessmen and members of the public visited the park named after great leader in Tbilisi and put flowers at Heydar Aliyev’s bust here.

    The Azerbaijani ambassador and other officials also put flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Rustavi.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

