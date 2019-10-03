Azerbaijani official attends space law and policy international conference

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Director General of National Aerospace Agency of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defence Industry Natig Javadov has attended an international conference on Space Law and Policy in Istanbul, Turkey.

The event was coorganized by UN, Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization(APSCO), TUBITAK Space Technologies Research Institute and the Turkish Space Agency.

The conference provided an overview of the legal regime governing the peaceful uses of outer space, addressed transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities, examineed and compared various contemporary legal issues arising from the technology advancement, and discussed different aspects of space law and policy.

Javadov met with a number of foreign counterparts on the margins of the event.