Azerbaijani oil drops on world markets
AzerTAg.az
30.09.2020 [11:08]
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $1.54 to stand at $40.50.
