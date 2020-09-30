  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil drops on world markets

    30.09.2020 [11:08]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $1.54 to stand at $40.50.

