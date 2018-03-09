    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil price decrease on world markets

    09.03.2018 [10:47]

    Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

    Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.17 to stand at $65.28.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.20 to stand at $63.81. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.16 to trade at $60.28.

