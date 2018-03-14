Azerbaijani oil price decrease on world markets
AzerTAg.az
14.03.2018 [11:09]
Baku, March 14, AZERTAC
Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.2 to stand at $65.85.
On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.07 to stand at $65.55. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.04 to trade at $62.26.
