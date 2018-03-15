    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil price decrease on world markets

    15.03.2018 [12:41]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.07 to stand at $65.78.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.02 to stand at $65.57. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.08 to trade at $62.33.

