Baku, March 13, AZERTAC Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.56 to stand at $66.05. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.11 to stand at $65.62. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.02 to trade at $62.22.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani oil price decreases on world markets

