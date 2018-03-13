    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil price decreases on world markets

    13.03.2018 [11:50]

    Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

    Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.56 to stand at $66.05.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.11 to stand at $65.62. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.02 to trade at $62.22.

