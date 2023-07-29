  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price drops slightly in world markets

    29.07.2023 [10:50]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani oil price has slightly decreased in the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.05 to trade at $88.01.

     

     

