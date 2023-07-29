Azerbaijani oil price drops slightly in world markets
29.07.2023 [10:50]
Baku, July 29, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani oil price has slightly decreased in the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.05 to trade at $88.01.
