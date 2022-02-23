  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $100

    23.02.2022 [11:29]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1, 34 to trade at $100,68.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $100
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [16:56]
    Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP to transport 16.2 bcm of gas to Turkey and Europe this year
    23.02.2022 [11:20]
    Oil price jump on world markets
    22.02.2022 [12:22]
    Brent crude price exceeds $97
    22.02.2022 [11:34]
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $100
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $100