Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $110
AzerTAg.az
29.04.2022 [11:52]
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2. 83 to trade at $110.17.
