  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $110

    29.04.2022 [11:52]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2. 83 to trade at $110.17.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $110
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2022 [11:35]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    28.04.2022 [11:06]
    Azerbaijani oil price jump on world markets
    28.04.2022 [11:00]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    27.04.2022 [11:42]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $110