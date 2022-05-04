Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $110
04.05.2022 [11:07]
Baku, May 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.92 to trade at $110.70.
