    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $123

    18.05.2022 [11:20]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $3.79 to trade at $123.18.

