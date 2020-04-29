  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $17

    29.04.2020 [11:46]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.78 to stand at $17.03.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $17
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2020 [13:42]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    28.04.2020 [12:20]
    Azerbaijan becomes third largest gas supplier of Turkey in February 2020
    28.04.2020 [11:51]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $16.25
    28.04.2020 [10:50]
    Oil prices fall on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $17