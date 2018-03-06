    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $67

    06.03.2018 [11:20]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $1.62 to stand at $66.73.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.10 to stand at $65.64. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.09 to trade at $62.66.

