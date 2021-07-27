  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $74

    27.07.2021 [12:14]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0,21 to trade at $74,16.

