    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $77

    17.12.2021 [12:26]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2,05 to trade at $77,10.

