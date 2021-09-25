  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $79

    25.09.2021 [16:14]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0,58 to trade at $79,08.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $79
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.09.2021 [11:09]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    24.09.2021 [15:46]
    Azerbaijani oil price hits two-year high
    24.09.2021 [12:22]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    23.09.2021 [14:10]
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $77
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $79