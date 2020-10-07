  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $ 41

    07.10.2020 [10:51]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.01 to stand at $41.48.

