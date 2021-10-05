Azerbaijani oil price hits two-year high
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2021 [13:11]
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $3,08 to trade at $83,56.
