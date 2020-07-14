  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price increases on world markets

    14.07.2020 [13:18]

    Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.35 to stand at $44.52.

