    Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

    31.12.2020 [16:30]

    Baku, December 31, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.09 to stand at $51.29.

