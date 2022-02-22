  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $100

    22.02.2022 [11:34]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1,45 to trade at $99,34.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price nears $100
