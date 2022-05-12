  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $113

    12.05.2022 [10:22]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $3, 96 to trade at $112, 73.

