Azerbaijani oil price nears $123
AzerTAg.az
24.05.2022 [11:32]
Baku, May 24, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price have increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.08, to trade at $122.70.
