Azerbaijani oil price nears $127
AzerTAg.az
31.05.2022 [12:17]
Baku, May 31, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.89 to trade at $126.80.
