    Azerbaijani oil price nears $127

    31.05.2022 [12:17]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.89 to trade at $126.80.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price nears $127
