    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $44

    03.07.2020 [14:27]

    Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.25 to stand at $44.

