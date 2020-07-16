  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $45

    16.07.2020 [12:52]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.57 to stand at $44.93.

