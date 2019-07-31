    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $66.5

    31.07.2019 [12:33]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.71 to stand at $66.49.

