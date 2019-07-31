Azerbaijani oil price reaches $66.5
AzerTAg.az
31.07.2019 [12:33]
Baku, July 31, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.71 to stand at $66.49.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
31.07.2019 [11:43]
30.07.2019 [13:38]
30.07.2019 [13:20]
30.07.2019 [12:56]
MULTIMEDIA
31.07.2019 [14:18]
30.07.2019 [21:52]
30.07.2019 [17:23]
31.07.2019 [11:52]
31.07.2019 [10:54]
31.07.2019 [12:33]
31.07.2019 [11:43]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [19:38]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
15.07.2019 [00:50]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
26.07.2019 [09:38]
26.07.2019 [09:33]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
31.07.2019 [14:12]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note