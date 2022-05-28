  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price rises on world markets

    28.05.2022 [11:28]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0,16 to trade at $125,91.

     

