  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for $102.1

    26.04.2022 [11:25]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $7.57 to trade at $102.1.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $102.1
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.04.2022 [11:06]
    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss cooperation in field of energy
    26.04.2022 [10:59]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    25.04.2022 [10:26]
    Oil price drop on world markets
    23.04.2022 [18:25]
    SOCAR first vice-president: 4.01 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas transported to Turkish and European markets in Q1 2022
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $102.1